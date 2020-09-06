Big Brothers Big Sisters names new director

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeff McSweeney is the new executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region.

He most recently served as executive director for The Mabel Tainter in Menomonie, Wisconsin, where he succeeded in launching a new identity for the organization, paying off its debt and rebuilding the community’s sense of ownership.

Before that, he was marketing and development director of South Side Mission as well as executive director of Youth Music Illinois, both in Peoria, Illinois.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region serves 120 families in the La Crosse and Winona region.

“I look forward to increasing the visibility and impact of Big Brothers Big Sisters for all we serve,” he said. “I hope to maintain and grow our financial foundation while maximizing the number of ‘Littles’ we serve, matching them with ‘Bigs,’ setting in motion a lifelong relationship.”

