Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region brings smiles to faces on a daily basis, and now it has a facility that does the same.
The organization debuted its new downtown facility at 313 Fourth St. with a grand opening Wednesday, two weeks after program participants got a sneak peek at the updated digs. Formerly occupied by Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, the unit is comparable in size to BBBS's former, rented space at 432 Division St. — but far more accommodating, welcoming and affordable.
With the help of a $25,000 donation from CenturyLink, BBBS was able to purchase the new facility, with the monthly mortgage costing half of the previous rent. Builders Flooring and Fowler and Hammer Inc. offered in-kind services, tearing down cubicles, creating staff offices and installing a bright, jewel-toned patchwork carpet in the central community room. Photos of "Bigs and Littles" are affixed to the wall, and colorful chairs and tables offer a space to talk and connect as a group, as well as an area for training and social events.
"It's going to be a game changer for us," said Jason Larsen, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region. "What we knew we could do better is engaging with parents and mentors across the group to really create a force around the kids to help them develop more thoroughly."
BBBS of the 7 Rivers Region, founded in 1969, serves about 250 children annually, matching them with adult volunteer mentors and doing monthly check-ins to evaluate needs and support.
The program has been proven to enhance performance in school and decrease criminal activity among participating youth, with local statistics citing a 57 percent increase in grades and 46 percent improvement in attendance, with 78 percent reporting they are less likely to engage in risky behaviors such as smoking, drinking or violence.
Participants and staff have expressed enthusiasm about the new space, Larsen said, noting the previous dilapidated location suffered from a leaking roof and worn carpeting.
"We love the new space, it's really exciting — hard to put into words," said Clare King, program manager for BBBS. The downtown location, she noted, is ideal for trips to the park and outings for ice cream.
Mary Kay Wolf, executive director of Great Rivers United Way, was delighted to tour the fresh, family-friendly space that will serve local youth for years to come.
"Jason has found a way to make things better, greater and brighter," Wolf said. "The old facility — it was dated, it was worn, it was tired. It needed a hug. This came out bold and colorful and sunny, and when you work with kids, you need that."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.