Big Brothers Big Sisters shares a success story for National Mentoring Month

Michael Garcia-Rondon and Thornon Talley have known each other for just over a year, though their easy, humorous rapport would suggest a far longer relationship.
Garcia-Rondon and Thornon, a 10-year-old fourth grader at Emerson Elementary School, connected in late 2018 through Big Brothers Big Sisters 7 Rivers Region, an introduction that started off timidly.
"When we met you were super shy," Garcia-Rondon recalled, seated beside a bouncy Thornon at the Big Brothers Big Sisters headquarters in Downtown La Crosse. "You were sitting in the corner wearing an (Iron Man) mask."
"I was hiding from you," Thornon concurred.
Thornon, who joined the BBBS program in 2016, and Garcia-Rondon, who signed on as a Big about two years ago, both had previous unsuccessful matches through the organization but found fast friends in each other.
"They matched me up with this guy, and we've been together ever since," Garcia-Rondon said.
Jason Larsen, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters 7 Rivers Region, noted, "We usually get it right, but when we don't we really appreciate when we get another chance. And they're really a great match."
Building positive connections between youth and adults is the "heart and soul" of the organization, says BBBS community relations manager Katie Bickett. In recognition of National Mentoring Month, the nonprofit, which currently oversees 142 matches, is seeking 30 additional mentors, especially males or couples, for the 75 youth presently on the waitlist.
BBBS serves individuals age 5 to 15, with boys comprising the majority of the Littles.
Participants are able to choose one of three programs, with community based mentoring involving one-on-one and group outings and activities throughout the area. Site-based mentoring takes place at a designated location, such as a school or club, while site based-plus mentoring is a combination of the two.
"We put most of the emphasis on community based," says Larsen. "That's where the best outcomes for youth are."
Bigs and Littles are matched by interests, hobbies and personalities, and in Garcia-Rondon, Thornon found a fellow dog lover and sports enthusiast.
The pair meet up twice a week to watch the Coulee Region Chill take the ice, play video games, volunteer or join BBBS group activities like Bowl for Kids' Sake. Thornon's favorite gatherings involve a trip to High Roller Skating Center and romping around with Garcia-Rondon's three-legged chocolate lab, Dugan.
"He taught me how to skate and he has a dog," Thornon said when asked what he likes best about his Big. Prompted to describe his mentor in three words, he responded, "Fun, accurate, fast at skating. And he's older than me."
Garcia-Rondon, who has no kids of his own --"Dugan is your kid, though," Thornon insisted -- grew up without his dad in his life, his grandfather serving instead as his male role model.
A childhood friend had a Big Brother, and Garcia-Rondon saw the positive impact it had on his peer. Garcia-Rondon has watched his Little become more confident and outgoing with community members, now interacting effortlessly with other kids and progressing from gripping the wall at the skating center to breezily gliding backward around the rink. Both assert their best moment was when a beaming Thornon mastered the move on his rollerblades.
A great Big, Larsen says, has interest, patience and dedication for "the long haul," with a minimum year-long commitment but a match ideally extending until the Little ages out of the program. The consistency in Garcia-Rondon and Thornon's interactions, Larsen says, is meritorious.
"I really love to see that," Larsen said. "I also love to see matches find their niche -- theirs is skating -- but also doing a variety of activities and letting kids experience a lot of different things they might not do otherwise, expanding what life can be like."
To broaden on the one-on-one adventures, BBBS hosts monthly REACH (recreation, education, arts, culture and humanities) activities, as well as inviting matches to fundraising events like the annual Catered For Kids' Sake dinner and auction, coming up March 5 at The Waterfront.
And while having fun is integral to the Big Brothers Big Sisters experience, finding a trusting, understanding confidant is especially meaningful.
"You have someone to talk to when you have a bad day," Garcia-Rondon said.
Affirmed Thornon, "He helps me have a good day."
For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters, or to register as a Big or Little, visit www.7riversbbbs.org or call 608-782-2227.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
