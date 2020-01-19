Big Brothers Big Sisters shares a success story for National Mentoring Month

A childhood friend had a Big Brother, and Garcia-Rondon saw the positive impact it had on his peer. Garcia-Rondon has watched his Little become more confident and outgoing with community members, now interacting effortlessly with other kids and progressing from gripping the wall at the skating center to breezily gliding backward around the rink. Both assert their best moment was when a beaming Thornon mastered the move on his rollerblades.

A great Big, Larsen says, has interest, patience and dedication for "the long haul," with a minimum year-long commitment but a match ideally extending until the Little ages out of the program. The consistency in Garcia-Rondon and Thornon's interactions, Larsen says, is meritorious.

"I really love to see that," Larsen said. "I also love to see matches find their niche -- theirs is skating -- but also doing a variety of activities and letting kids experience a lot of different things they might not do otherwise, expanding what life can be like."

To broaden on the one-on-one adventures, BBBS hosts monthly REACH (recreation, education, arts, culture and humanities) activities, as well as inviting matches to fundraising events like the annual Catered For Kids' Sake dinner and auction, coming up March 5 at The Waterfront.