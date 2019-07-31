Mayor Tim Kabat has proclaimed Aug. 1 through 7th World Breastfeeding Week in La Crosse, and the community is invited to celebrate at "The Big Latch On" at 10 a.m. Saturday in Myrick Park.
The event aims to raise awareness of breastfeeding support, help communities positively support breastfeeding and to make breastfeeding a normal part of day-to-day life. Groups of breastfeeding women around the world will participate at the set time, with children latched on for one minute.
For more information, visit www.wwbcoalition.org.
