The Western Wisconsin Breastfeeding Coalition will sponsor the fourth annual Big Latch On event, when nursing mothers breastfeed publicly to promote the practice and support each other, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Myrick Park in La Crosse.
Breastfeeding/pumping moms and their families are especially encouraged to attend, with registration for the moms to begin at 10 a.m. to help get a head count on participants. Registrants will receive goodie bags, as well breastfeeding badges and the opportunity for photos by Bekky Murphy’s Ladybug Photography.
Abbie Loos, a registered dietitian with the La Crosse County Health Department and chairwoman of the western Wisconsin coalition, offers the following tips for participants:
- Bring a blanket, although the coalition will have some available if you are not able to bring your own.
- Bring a friend or supporter. Those who come solo will find it a good opportunity to network with other breastfeeding mothers.
- Don’t stress about the “latch.” It is scheduled for 10:30 in conjunction with the Big Global Latch, when mothers around the world will breastfeed simultaneously. Some babies are easily distracted or technically won’t be latching at that time. Bottle-feeding breast milk and donor milk count toward the total, too.
The event is part of World Breastfeeding Week, which began Wednesday and ends Tuesday, with the theme Breastfeeding: Foundation of Life.
The coalition encourages people to become breastfeeding friendly, with actions such as hanging a sign declaring “Breastfeeding Is Welcome Here” in offices and workplaces and welcoming breastfeeding mothers into public places.
Several local workplaces and daycare providers have earned recognition as being breastfeeding friendly. A list is available at the coalition’s website.
For more information, contact Loos at 608-785-5613 or via email at aloos@lacrossecounty.org.
The Myrick Park Zoo monkeys were excellent at breast-feeding. Real naturals.
