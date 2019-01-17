Crystal Kirchner looked as if she might explode Wednesday morning, as just a few hours remained until she could reveal that she and husband Tony had been keeping since September — that the La Crosse couple are Rex and Queen of the annual Coulee Region Mardi Gras Ball.
Guarding the secret is no easy task, Crystal said, adding, “People about this time of year are wondering,” and everybody is trying to guess who will reign over the annual fundraiser for Aquinas Catholic Schools.
“People are throwing out names, and I was throwing out names,” she said, with Tony noting that they both had joined the speculation by suggesting other couples, so they could fib — without really lying.
With excitement written all over her face, Crystal said, “I’ll just be glad to get this secret out,” which came during a reveal party at the Freighthouse Wednesday evening.
The revelation lifted secrecy burden from the king and queen, who will be involved in many pre-Lenten activities in the run-up to the Mardi Gras Ball from 4:30 p.m. to midnight Feb. 16 in the Radisson Ballroom. They also will represent Mardi Gras at events and parades near and far the rest of the year.
The only person the members of Holy Trinity parish in La Crosse had told (or so they say) was their oldest child, Leo, a sixth-grader at Blessed Sacrament School. They kept their three other offspring — Charlie, a fourth-grader at Blessed Sacrament; Mae, a first-grader at Cathedral School, and 2½-year-old Gus (short for Anthony August) in the dark.
With all the hustling and bustling to prepare for their elevation, including getting Rex and Queen duds made, aligning their schedules with what their duties would be, etc., Leo suspected that something was up, so Crystal decided to leak the news to him, she said.
“I thought he was big enough, and he’s a good kid, and I trust him,” said the 36-year-old Crystal, who a part-time renal dialysis dietician at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
The Kirchners welcome the opportunities their royal status will afford them.
“Our lives are so busy, with four kids, this is something we get to do together,” Crystal said, anticipating a few more date nights throughout the year as they represent Aquinas at various parades and events.
“It’s also a chance to spend quality time with couples from other parishes,” the 37-year-old Tony said, observing that they have formed friendships across parish lines that they might not have had they not been part of the Mardi Gras family.
“Catholics keep the sacraments close to their hearts, and it’s nice to have fellowship among people who share that and rub elbows with people who share the same values,” said Tony, a native of Valley City, N.D., whose family moved here when he was in grade school and who owns Kirchner Custom Builders.
“Some of our best friends are part of Mardi Gras,” said Crystal, a La Crosse native.
The Kirschners, both products of Catholic schools themselves, became involved with Mardi Gras six years ago, when they were asked to be the Lord and Lady of Holy Trinity Parish. They warmed quickly to the group’s fundraising to support tuition, technology development, fine arts, mental health programs and other endeavors in the Aquinas system, which includes Blessed Sacrament, Cathedral, Holy Trinity, Mary, Mother of the Church and Roncalli Newman Center parishes in La Crosse and St. Patrick parish in Onalaska.
Their motives for supporting Catholic schools echo each other, beyond the book-learning element, with Crystal saying, “treat everyone the same, with kindness, and remain faithful,” and Tony commenting, “like the saying — treat everyone the way you want to be treated.”
Of course, the Kirschners, like the royal predecessors since Mardi Gras began in 1991, will have to endure a particular element of the Mardi Gras tradition. Whenever hooligans from other parish krewes manage to steal the staff, the royal couple must host a party.
Tony confessed that he’s been among bands of thieves a couple of times, so it’s only natural that the Kirschners expect payback.
The couple, who were married in 2005, will mark 2019 as a significant year in their lives: Crystal will celebrate her 15th anniversary working at Gundersen, and this is the 15th year since Tony founded Kirchner Custom Builders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.