Bike and Build Team to stop in La Crosse

The Bike and Build Team is coming to La Crosse. This is the second time that Bike and Build has come to La Crosse, stopping for a day in 2016 to help complete Habitat’s 5th and Mississippi project.

They will arrive in La Crosse on July 13 where they will stay the night at First Congressional Church. On July 14, they will join Habitat staff and volunteers to help renovate the home at 922 6th Street South.

This group of 28 young adults started their trip across the US in Vermont and will end in Washington as part of the Bike and Build program’s Northern route. The stop in La Crosse will be the halfway point in their 4,167 mile journey.

“It’s amazing to watch them build,” says Kahya Fox, Habitat executive director. “They have been building all across the United States, so they don’t waste any time getting to work. We are so honored to have been chosen to be one of the many stops along the way.”

Bike & Build engages young adults in service-oriented cycling trips to raise awareness for the affordable housing cause. It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that fosters a sustained connection to community. They advocate for the need for affordable housing in thousands of communities across the country.

On the road, rider teams stop about every fifth day and riders trade their bikes for hammers or saws to help on an affordable housing build site with a local affiliate. For Bike & Builders, “days off” are really “days on” as riders serve alongside local community members in a hands-on application of Bike & Build’s mission to impact affordable housing.

The house at 922 6th Street South is being built for Andrea Baum and her two sons.

Andrea and her kids currently live in a small apartment with a yard that her kids cannot play in. The home is unsafe for two small children, with exposed wiring, leaking windows, and strange smells. Andrea pays over 30% of her gross monthly income on her rent, stating, “I pay a very high price for something that isn’t going to be mine in the future.”

Andrea had always dreamed of having a place she could call her own. Andrea shares, “When I think about a home; I think about love, family, laughter, growth and having a place where you feel safe. I wanted them to have a place where they could grow up in for many years and be able to know that the house we lived in was our home because we shared all our memories, laughs, tears, and everything in between in that home together as a family. Our home is wherever we are together but having our own house would bring us so much happiness.

“I am so excited to work with the volunteers and for them to be a part of making my dreams come true. I love that I will be able to spend time and get to know them. I know that there will be so much love poured into building this home and that's what a home is all about!”

Andrea and her family will complete 350 sweat equity hours building her home alongside Habitat staff and volunteers.

This year Habitat is celebrating its 30th anniversary. For more information, to become a volunteer, or to make a donation, please visit our website at www.habitatlacrosse.org or call 608-785-2373.