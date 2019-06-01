Bike Week kicks off Monday in La Crosse as an initiative to promote cycling and encourage people to use bikes as a more environmentally-friendly mode of transportation.
The Wisconsin Bike Fed, a statewide nonprofit organization that represents thousands of people across Wisconsin, is hosting a week-long bike event to promote using bikes for recreational purposes, like gliding through La Crosse's trails, and for errands and transportation.
"We know that some of the most important car trips to reduce are the trips that are two miles or less; those are the trips that [produce] the most air pollution," said Carolyn Dvorak, Wisconsin Bike Fed's La Crosse ambassador.
People running short errands, about one mile, with cars also cause "wear and tear on the roads, adding to congestion and contributing to the demand of parking spaces," said Dvorak.
One of the highlights is the Bike Ride with the Mayor, which focuses on the progress made on bike infrastructure as well as future projects. La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat is set to take part at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Green Island Ice Arena followed by a two-hour bike ride.
