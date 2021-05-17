 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biker rescued near Granddad's Bluff in La Crosse
0 comments
top story

Biker rescued near Granddad's Bluff in La Crosse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police car lights generic file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Emergency personnel were called Saturday to rescue a biker who slid off a trail near Granddad's Bluff in La Crosse.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched to Grandad Bluff Road around 8 p.m. after a report of a biker who had fallen and injured himself. Rescue crews found the victim 20 minutes later below one of the trails and extricated him from the steep trail and hillside with rope and rescue equipment.

Twelve rescue personnel were on the scene for about 90 minutes. The fire department was assisted by the La Crosse Police Department and Tri-State Ambulance.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN envoys call urgent meeting on Mideast conflict

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News