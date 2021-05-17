Biker rescued near Granddad's Bluff in La Crosse

Emergency personnel were called Saturday to rescue a biker who slid off a trail near Granddad's Bluff in La Crosse.
The La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched to Grandad Bluff Road around 8 p.m. after a report of a biker who had fallen and injured himself. Rescue crews found the victim 20 minutes later below one of the trails and extricated him from the steep trail and hillside with rope and rescue equipment.
Twelve rescue personnel were on the scene for about 90 minutes. The fire department was assisted by the La Crosse Police Department and Tri-State Ambulance.