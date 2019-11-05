The Big River Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse in La Crosse will host its eighth annual soup cook-off and silent auction from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 at All Star Lanes and Banquets, 4735 Mormon Coulee Road.
Local businesses and individuals are invited to enter the contest to create delicious soup or chili for attendees to enjoy. This event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the chapter, which aims to empower abused children in the area.
Registrants should secure their spot via emailing eventcoordinator@br-wi.bacaworld.org. Attendees will receive a spoon and ballot for voting with a donation of $10.
Awards will include the People's Choice, Chef's Choice and the BACA Chapter Competition.
