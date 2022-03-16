Bill Feehan statement after Wisconsin Elections Commission denies complaint against 10 Republicans

Bill Feehan, chairman of the La Crosse Republican Party, issued the following statement after the Wisconsin Elections Commission denied a complaint seeking sanctions against the 10 Republicans, including a member of the commission, who signed paperwork attempting to hand Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes to President Donald Trump:

"The Wisconsin Elections Commission has voted 6-0 to dismiss a complaint against me and the other Republican Presidential Electors from Wisconsin.

Democrat Attorney General Josh Kaul concluded that since the outcome of the presidential election was still in doubt on Dec. 14 the GOP electors were within their rights when they cast votes for Trump to ensure the Senate received them by the deadline.

As was said publicly at the time, Wisconsin Republican electors were advised by legal counsel to keep legal options open by meeting and signing papers in support of President Trump should lawsuits on appeal ultimately be successful.

The actions of the Republican electors were done in accordance with precedent. Democrats did the very same thing in the Presidential race of 1960. Nixon was the winner on election day, but after two recounts Kennedy was declared the winner. Only because the Democrat electors met and cast their ballots were the votes for Kennedy able be counted.

This complaint perpetuated a false narrative by Democrats that the Republican Electors were part of a plot to overturn the November 2020 election. The illegitimate January 6th Commission has even subpoenaed electors as part of this smear campaign.

Democrats and their allies are trying to criminalize political activity. These fear and intimidation tactics are intended to discourage people from political involvement. I hope voters can see the dishonesty of the Democrat Party and their incredible failure in governing. Which they are now trying to cover up with baseless attacks upon Republicans."

