Wisconsin state Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, and Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar unveiled legislation Tuesday to expand benefits to Hmong-Lao veterans who served during the Vietnam War.
The bill, presented at the Hmong Community Center in La Crosse, will allow Hmong and other Laotian fighters who served in Special Guerrilla Units to obtain veteran benefits more than 40 years after the end of the war.
“It is long overdue,” said Shilling, who also is the minority leader in the Senate. “It is never too late to correctly and accurately represent and portray our history and the relationship that we have with others.”
A colleague of the senator who represents Appleton, another community with a large Hmong population, brought the issue to Shilling’s attention and helped push the legislation forward, Shilling said.
There are only a handful of legislative days scheduled during the upcoming months, which creates a narrow window in which the bill can be introduced and voted on in Legislature. If passed, it would require the signature of Gov. Tony Evers.
Kolar said there is bipartisan support for the bill in the Legislature and that the chair of the Senate Committee on Transportation, Veterans and Military Affairs, is prioritizing recognition of Hmong and Lao veterans.
“The importance of this bill cannot be understated,” Kolar said. “Hmong and Lao sacrificed their livelihoods and lives fighting alongside United States military during the Vietnam War. Along with our gratitude and appreciation, they deserve to be treated as the veterans and heroes that they are.”
During the Vietnam War, the CIA and the U.S. military recruited Hmong and other Laotian fighters to serve in Special Guerrilla Units in support of U.S. paramilitary activity in Laos, efforts that would later be known as the “Secret War.” These units collected vital intelligence, performed target spotting missions, rescued downed American pilots and fought in combat operations, Shilling said.
In 1975, the regime in Laos began to persecute American allies, and 150,000 Laotian Hmong entered the United States as refugees, including members of the Special Guerrilla Units. Due to their lack of official veteran status, these fighters are not eligible for benefits.
“What I don’t understand is why we can’t qualify (for benefits) in the United States,” said Nao Tou Lor, the past president of Lao Veterans.
The proposed legislation seeks to remedy that by extending veteran status to those who served honorably in the Special Guerrilla Units, including those who fall under the English language exemption of the Hmong Veterans’ Naturalization Act of 2000. The Wisconsin secretary will determine whether an individual served honorably and is therefore eligible for state veteran programs, benefits and services.
Those benefits include the Wisconsin GI Bill, Veterans Education Grant, Wisconsin Veterans Property Tax Credit, Professional/Occupational Licensure Fee Waiver, Veterans Employment Grant, Retraining Grant, Veteran Owned Business Certification, Homeless Veterans Assistance, Assistance to Needy Veterans Grant (Subsistence and Healthcare Aid), veteran identifier on state driver’s license of state identification through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Military Funeral Aid Honors.
