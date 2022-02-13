Billing's bipartisan bill 'Steve's Law' receives Senate hearing

MADISON — Last Thursday, a Wisconsin State Senate Committee heard testimony on bipartisan legislation authored by Rep. Jill Billings (D-La Crosse) and Sen. John Jagler (R- Watertown) to make outdoor recreation more accessible for all Wisconsinites, regardless of disability status.

Billings said under current law, the DNR’s GoWild licensing system cannot access the DOT’s state identification card database like it can access the drivers’ license database. “Because of this, those possessing a state ID card, rather than a drivers’ license, cannot establish residency online for the purposes of obtaining an in-state hunting or fishing license.

She added that there are many reasons why an individual may possess a state identification card rather than a drivers’ license, including various disabilities that may prevent a person from driving. “Equitable access to participate in our state’s sporting heritage is vital, and these individuals should not have to jump through unnecessary and burdensome hoops simply to partake in outdoor recreation,” she said.

“I introduced this legislation in honor of Steve Johnson, a Coulee Region native who lost his sight as an adult and passed away in 2019. I had the pleasure of knowing Steve while I served on the La Crosse County Board and he worked at the Aging and Disability Resource Center. I have since learned that Steve was involved with many disability service organizations, including the DNR’s Disability Advisory Council.

“When I brought this proposal to the DNR Council for their feedback last year, members explained that Steve had previously advocated for this change in state statute. I felt it appropriate to title the bill as ‘Steve’s Law’ in his honor.”

Billings serves the 95th District, which includes all of the city of La Crosse, town of Campbell and a portion of the town of Shelby.

