Billings, Woodard debate for 95th Assembly seat

On a Thursday evening Zoom call, candidates for the 95th Assembly District debated issues that are imperative to voters: school funding, inflation, reproductive rights and how to handle the fentanyl crisis.

The race for the 95th Assembly seat includes incumbent Rep. Jill Billings, a Democrat, and challenger Chris Woodard, Republican candidate and current city councilmember.

Both candidates discussed how critical bipartisanship will be in the upcoming legislative session. Last session, less than 2% of bills sponsored by Democrats received a hearing, much less a vote. Billings discussed her history of working with Republican legislators and Woodard said he wants to work in a bipartisan manner.

Voters of the 95th district have made it known that the rising cost of living is a significant issue they are concerned about. The candidates were asked what they would do at the state level to provide relief for Wisconsinites. Both Woodard and Billings mentioned redistributing part of the state’s budget surplus to the people.

“I think focusing on sending that money or a portion of that money back to the people to get them through this time where prices are so high is something that is needed,” Woodard said.

“There are some things that we can do in the state including sending surplus back, including providing a tax break for middle class families next year and those who might be struggling, including a gas tax holiday,” Billings said. “There’s a lot of things that we can do, and I think everything should be on the table to provide relief to families.”

Billings addressed settling her tax delinquency stating that she paid the taxes in full along with fees.

“I appreciate people in this community who have been supportive of me and said ‘everybody makes mistakes, but you made it right,’” Billings said.

Similar to the debate for the 94th, the event was moderated by University of Wisconsin La Crosse political science professor Anthony Chergosky and questions were asked by a media panel.

Here are other questions and answers:

Cities turn to referendums for funding local initiatives like schools is in part due to a funding issue at the local government level. Candidates were asked if they would support raising the state’s tax revenue caps for cities.

Woodard: Absolutely, I think as times change, money has different values. I think to continue on a path to have great communities, safe communities and good schools we need to continue to fund them at appropriate levels. Whether that be you know through levy limit increases or revenue cap increases as well.

Billings: Yes, there has been an issue with shared revenue for quite a while now. I and so many other Democrats have been beating the drum of increasing shared revenue or allowing more flexibility for local governmental units. I’m happy to see this year that more and more of my Republican colleagues have come to join us with that feeling that really our locals need relief. They need more shared revenue or more flexibility in order to perform the services that are required of them.

Wisconsin’s 1849 law on abortion

When Roe v. Wade was repealed at the federal level, Wisconsin’s law on abortion from 1849 went back into effect. Billings and Woodard were asked about their stance on the law.

Woodard: I am pro-life and I believe in exceptions for rape, incest and in the cases of life of the mother. This is what will guide me as a representative of the assembly.

Billings: The 1849 law that’s on our books is draconian law. When I was in the Assembly this last session, I was co-author of a bill that would get rid of that 1849 law. Unfortunately, Republicans would not give that a hearing. My feeling on this is that this is a private decision. That should happen between a woman, her doctor, a partner if she has one, a faith leader if she has one, and there’s no place for legislators in that examining room. We do not belong there. We should not be there.

Reducing demand for opioids

The candidates were asked what they plan to do in the state legislature to reduce demand for opioids and fentanyl.

Woodard: I think reducing the demand for opioids comes down to education. Educating the people and helping those who have opioid addiction problems, rehabilitate and get out of that circle. Also, I think to combat this growing epidemic of opioids, heroin, fentanyl, we need to increase the funding to our police who combat this issue. I think this is the perfect time now to increase the funding to those policemen so they have the tools and the training to to stop that in its tracks.

Billings: I’m the ranking member on the Substance Abuse and Prevention committee where I’ve worked closely with Republicans ... to make sure that we could get some more legislation passed and educate people in the legislature about this crisis. With the opioid settlement money coming into Wisconsin, I am feeling positive about the future. I was happy that the Joint Finance Committee seemed to work with the governor’s department and 85% of their suggestions were accepted, including more medically assisted treatment, more residential treatment for people, more funding for law enforcement. There are a lot of things that I think we’re moving forward on that are going to be positive in the upcoming year and more.