Daniel De Visé says Greg LeMond’s victory against Laurent Fignon in the 1989 Tour de France is the most spectacular finish in the history of cycling.
“Someday, I think he will be considered as one of the absolutely great American athletes, like top 10, top 15 in any sport,” De Visé said.
De Visé, the author of “The Comeback: Greg LeMond, the True King of American Cycling, and a Legendary Tour de France,” is one of two featured speakers at the inaugural Cruisin’ Craft Beer & Film Festival in La Crosse, where he will tell stories of LeMond, including of his wife Kathy’s close ties to the area – she’s a La Crosse native and the daughter of Allergy Associates founder Dr. David Morris – and LeMond’s second Tour de France win in which he beat Fignon by fewer than 10 seconds.
“Anything that’s in my book would presumably be like catnip to a lot of people attending this thing,” De Visé joked.
For people De Visé’s age – around 50, he says – interested at all in cycling, the LeMond comeback story is iconic.
“We grew up with this stuff. Five million households watched the scene that opens my book,” he said.
He clarified that back in 1989, there were probably four or five channels, so if people were watching TV that day, they didn’t have much of an option.
“The point of this book is to restore that love in competitive cycling, even if it’s just a love of the past of the sport, not the present of it,” De Visé said.
He wanted to share his passion for cycling that began as a kid watching races with his father Pierre De Visé, a first-generation Belgian immigrant who once rode a bicycle across the continental U.S. at age 10.
His love of the sport is unique in the U.S., which largely only pays attention to the Tour de France.
“We will begrudgingly acknowledge that it’s one of the great sporting events,” De Visé said.
But even then not a lot of Americans understand the magnitude of the event and the amount of endurance it requires of its participants.
“The more passionate cycling fans here and in Europe have a better sense of how cruel the sport is,” De Visé said.
Each day in the 21-day tour burns as many calories as one would running a marathon. The tour started as a spectacle of human suffering and extreme sports, with people pouring in to watch cyclists put their bodies through enormous strain, which weakens their immune system and leaves them perpetually at the edge of illness.
And in 1989, the 21-day race came down to literally the last seconds.
“For the finishers to be eight seconds apart, it was unprecedented and it’s never been equaled,” De Visé said.
The two finishers being Fignon and LeMond, both of whom had unlikely returns to the top of the sport that year, made it even more unusual.
“The guy who won, our man LeMond, had nearly died a few years earlier. He’d almost bled out from the shooting,” De Visé said.
De Visé will talk more about LeMond’s recovery, plus what the legendary cyclist is doing now and his connections to La Crosse, at the Saturday event.
Crystal Hesch of Winona, who is organizing the event along with Nicole Schossow, said she hopes the film festival will tap into the huge bicycling network in Winona and La Crosse.
“I’m not an endurance cyclist by any means, but I’m more a hobby, go-for-a-ride-around-town cyclist,” Hesch said.
She invited De Visé after discovering his book while they were in the first stages of putting together the festival.
“The story of Greg LeMond is so fascinating. I didn’t know all of the intricacies before reading the book,” Hesch said.
His family connection to La Crosse was a surprise, as was his 2016 visit for the Apple Blossom Bike Tour and LizFest in La Crescent.
“I like the history behind a lot of the cycling as well. I really enjoyed hearing about where cycling started and where it is today and kind of the ups and downs of the story itself,” Hesch said.
The films featured at the event will tap into that history, with one, called “The Moment,” digging into how mountain biking started as an extreme niche activity 20 years ago.
The other main film will be a classic 1940s film called “Bicycle Thieves,” which tells the story of a bicycle commuter whose bike is stolen.
“It’s a beautifully done foreign film that I think the crowd will really enjoy watching after listening to Daniel and learning about the trajectory of mountain biking and trajectory of Greg LeMond. I think it will really round out the evening,” Hesch said.
The other theme of the event will be beer. There will be a craft beer tasting, and Pearl Street Brewery Brewmistress Tami Plourde will talk about what goes into brewing the perfect beer.
“She’s going to come in and talk about the beer industry. Also, what I’m excited to hear about is women’s role in the beer industry and how more female brewers are coming into what I think of as a traditionally male industry,” Hesch said.
The event will also feature vendors and people will be able to buy a copy of De Visé’s book to get signed.
