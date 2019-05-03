A free guided bird walk is being offered to the public at 7:30 a.m., May 11, by Mississippi Valley Conservancy at Sugar Creek Bluff State Natural Area.
The meet-up will be at the Ferryville Village Hall and participants will carpool to the trailhead at the top of Sugar Creek Bluff State Natural Area.
Registration is required for this free event by May 8 on the following page: www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org. If you have questions, contact Carol Labuzzetta at labuzzetta@mississippivalleyconservancy.org or call 608-784-3606 ext. 6.
