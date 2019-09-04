Birthright of La Crosse has a new local director.
Betty Hayden-Tauscher was recently appointed to the position after a 42-year career as an X-ray technologist at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. She replaces Jan Schneider, who was the Birthright director for the past 10 years.
“Betty has brought new energy, enthusiasm and a fresh look to our chapter,” the organization said in a statement. “We are all happy with Betty as our new director.”
Birthright is an international nonprofit organization that seeks to give women and families an alternative to abortion. The group provides emotional, physical and financial support to women before and after they give birth.
Birthright is non-denominational and does not turn people away on the basis of religion, group leaders say.
The local chapter has an office at 115 Fifth Ave. S., No. 406. It can be reached at 608-782-0373.
