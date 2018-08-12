Births for Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018

MAYO CLINIC
AUG. 3
Daughter to Zachary and Taylor Mossman, La Crosse
Son to Ashley Thompson and Jason Wooden, La Crosse
AUG. 4
Son to Anna and Casey Gilbertson, Viola
AUG. 5
Daughter to Stevie Dutka and Carlos Marcus, Onalaska
AUG. 8
Daughter to Wendy and Joe Rask, Caledonia, Minn
Daughter to Sam and Allison Carlson, La Crescent, Minn
AUG. 9
Son to Laurin and Derek (Muetze) Swygman, Stoddard
AUG. 10
Daughter to Allise and Zakkary Depetro, West Salem
