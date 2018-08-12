Births for Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018

Subscribe for 33¢ / day

MAYO CLINIC

AUG. 3

Daughter to Zachary and Taylor Mossman, La Crosse

Son to Ashley Thompson and Jason Wooden, La Crosse

AUG. 4

Son to Anna and Casey Gilbertson, Viola

AUG. 5

Daughter to Stevie Dutka and Carlos Marcus, Onalaska

AUG. 8

Daughter to Wendy and Joe Rask, Caledonia, Minn

Daughter to Sam and Allison Carlson, La Crescent, Minn

AUG. 9

Son to Laurin and Derek (Muetze) Swygman, Stoddard

AUG. 10

Daughter to Allise and Zakkary Depetro, West Salem

