Tomah Memorial Hospital

JUNE 29

Daughter to Kaylar and Cody Foust, Tomah

JULY 3

Daughter to Clint and Kayla Gilman, Tomah

JULY 5

Daughter to Cassandra Loendorf, Tomah

Daughter to Angelica Chinnock and Nicholas Toman, Tomah

Daughter to Bryant and Jennifer Powell, Camp Douglas

JULY 6

Daughter to Jamie and Megan Sweda, Tomah

JULY 7

Son to Kylee Ditts, Tomah

JULY 9

Son to Beau and Brooke Oliver, Warrens

Son to Joe and Deana Protz, Tomah

JULY 10

Daughter to Martina and Austin Aslakson, Tomah

JULY 12

Son to Jacob Coman and Andrea Freemore, Tomah

JULY 13

Son to Andy and Samantha Draeger, Warrens

JULY 18

Daughter to Billy Jo and Billy Bronner, Elroy

JULY 20

Daughter to Heather and Mauricio Aguilar, Sparta

