Gundersen Health System
Son to Alyssa Lee and Trenton Bowe on Aug. 4
Son to Matthew and Alice Christopherson on Oct. 8
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old La Crosse man accused of taking $6,650 and failing to finish a residential construction job.
A GoFundMe page has been established for a West Salem teenager critically injured in an Oct. 24 car crash.
Drowning caused the death of a 25-year-old UW-La Crosse student earlier this year, according to an autopsy report from the La Crosse County Me…
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
A 21-year-old La Crosse man is free on a $1,500 signature bond after allegedly injuring a man during an Oct. 29 altercation in La Crosse.
A 44-year-old La Crosse woman faces criminal charges and a competency hearing for allegedly stealing a truck and a dog in the city.
On Monday, the individuals and families who have been residing at Houska Park for the summer have to leave and find shelter for the upcoming w…
A who’s who of the La Crosse area music scene will join together Nov. 26 at the La Crosse Center’s Riverside Ballroom to celebrate one of the …
A 32-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being accused in three violent incidents Oct. 20.
Hundreds of people walk in and out of the employee entrance hallway at the Gundersen La Crosse Hospital every day. But when it came to a near-…
