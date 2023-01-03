Bishop Callahan to Celebrate Memorial Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

The Most Rev. William Patrick Callahan will celebrate a memorial Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict at noon Thursday, Jan. 5, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral. All are welcome to attend and honor Pope Emeritus Benedict’s life and service.

On April 19, 2005, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was elected the 264th successor of St. Peter and chose the name Benedict XVI. His papacy testifies to both a scholarly churchman, having extensively studied theology and philosophy, and pastoral sensitivity. Just months after his election. Pope Benedict attended the first World Youth Day in Germany.

Pope Benedict defined his vocation as "theological" and authored numerous publications that informed and guided all the faithful.

On Feb. 28, 2013, Pope Benedict announced his resignation, becoming the first pope in almost 600 years to resign from the papacy. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died Dec. 31, 2022, at the age of 95.

