Bishop Callahan to Celebrate Memorial Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

The Most Rev. William Patrick Callahan will celebrate a memorial Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict at noon Thursday, Jan. 5, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral. All are welcome to attend and honor Pope Emeritus Benedict’s life and service.
On April 19, 2005, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was elected the 264th successor of St. Peter and chose the name Benedict XVI. His papacy testifies to both a scholarly churchman, having extensively studied theology and philosophy, and pastoral sensitivity.
Just months after his election. Pope Benedict attended the first World Youth Day in Germany.
Pope Benedict defined his vocation as "theological" and authored numerous publications that informed and guided all the faithful.
On Feb. 28, 2013, Pope Benedict announced his resignation, becoming the first pope in almost 600 years to resign from the papacy. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died Dec. 31, 2022, at the age of 95.
Pope Benedict XVI , Dead at 95. Vatican officials have announced that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in his home in the Vatican. No further details have been revealed. . Benedict, a conservative pope, broke 600 years of tradition by resigning from the position in 2013. and lived in the Vatican for nearly a decade as a retired pope. . He was German-born and named the 265th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church in 2005 at the age of 78. . The Vatican announced that Benedict will be buried in the papal tombs under St. Peter's Basilica. With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican, Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See press office, via statement
Pope emeritus Benedict XVI — who died Saturday at the age of 95 — played a pivotal role in strengthening relations between the Catholic Church and Jewish people, says Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.
Houston residents outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church told ABC13 that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI would be remembered for his bravery.
Before the rank-and-file faithful were allowed into the basilica, prayers were intoned and a small cloud of incense was released near the body. Johny Fernandez reports.
Photos: Bishop blesses warming center
Warming Center
Bishop William Callahan blesses Catholic Charities' new La Crosse Warming Center at 413 Main St. S. Thursday.
Erik Daily
Bishop blesses warming center
La Crosse Bishop William Callahan blesses Catholic Charities' new La Crosse Warming Center on Thursday at 413 S. Third St. An open house followed the blessing of the center, which opened Nov. 1 and can accommodate 35 guests overnight. The building, which also houses Catholic Charities’ St. Lawrence Community Services and Immigration offices, has showers, laundry facilities and clothing for homeless people. Visit
for more photos. lacrossetribune.com
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Warming Center
Bishop William Callahan blesses Catholic Charities' new La Crosse Warming Center at 413 Main St. S. Thursday.
Erik Daily
Warming Center
Bishop William P. Callahan blesses the new Catholic Charities Warming Center at 413 Main St. South Thursday.
Erik Daily
Warming Center
Bishop William Callahan blesses Catholic Charities' new La Crosse Warming Center at 413 Main St. S. Thursday.
Erik Daily
Warming Center
Bishop William Callahan blesses Catholic Charities' new La Crosse Warming Center at 413 Main St. S. Thursday.
Erik Daily
Warming Center
Bishop William Callahan blesses Catholic Charities' new La Crosse Warming Center at 413 Main St. S. Thursday.
Erik Daily
Warming Center
Bishop William Callahan blesses Catholic Charities' new La Crosse Warming Center at 413 Main St. S. Thursday.
Erik Daily
Warming Center
Bishop William Callahan blesses Catholic Charities' new La Crosse Warming Center last fall at 413 Main St. South.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.