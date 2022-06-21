Bishop Callahan to ordain 2 men to priesthood June 25

Deacons Matthew Bowe and Steven Weller will be ordained to the priesthood of Jesus Christ by Bishop William Patrick Callahan at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse on Saturday, June 25, at 10 a.m.

Deacon Matthew Bowe, the son of Travis and Amy Bowe, attended St. Paul Parish in Bloomer. Together with his sister, he has fond memories of summer camping with his family. He likes to keep active and is looking forward to transitioning from academics to parish life. He studied at the University of St. Mary of the Lake / Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein, Ill., Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Winona and St. Francis de Sales Seminary in Milwaukee. After ordination he will serve as Associate Pastor of Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah.

Deacon Steven Weller, the son of Paul and Eileen Weller, attended St. Florian Parish in Hatley. Growing up with his three brothers, he has many fond childhood memories. His call to the priesthood came when Jesus came into his life in a profound way with peace and joy. He is looking forward to beginning his first assignments; meeting his parishioners and celebrating the sacraments with them. He attended St. John Vianney Seminary in St. Paul and St. Francis de Sales Seminary in Milwaukee. After ordination he will serve as Associate Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish in Wisconsin Rapids and Chaplain at Assumption Middle School and High School in Wisconsin Rapids.

The ordination Mass is open to the public and will be livestreamed at diolc.org/live.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0