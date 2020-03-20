Bishop to celebrate Mass online Sunday

Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse will privately celebrate Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, with livestreaming available at diolc.org/live.
“It grieves me to be physically separated from my people during this prudent effort to stop the spread of the virus by temporally limiting gatherings,” he said. “I’m fervently praying for a resolution to this spread, and begging God to bring us back together once again.”
Live and prerecorded Sunday Mass is available via diolc.org, the diocesan YouTube channel, Facebook, and televised on some local television throughout the diocese.