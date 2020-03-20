Bishop to celebrate Mass online Sunday

Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse will privately celebrate Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, with livestreaming available at diolc.org/live .

“It grieves me to be physically separated from my people during this prudent effort to stop the spread of the virus by temporally limiting gatherings,” he said. “I’m fervently praying for a resolution to this spread, and begging God to bring us back together once again.”