Bitter cold causes several La Crosse area schools to delay classes; warmer weekend forecast

Dangerously cold temperatures Thursday morning, with wind chills in the 15 to 30 below range, were to blame for some school delays in the area.

The following districts delayed the start of classes by two hours: Black River Falls, Melrose-Mindoro, Sparta and Tomah.

Thursday's high temperature is only expected to be in the teens, but highs in the 30s are forecast Friday, with temperatures near 40 Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

