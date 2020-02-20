Bitter cold causes several La Crosse area schools to delay classes; warmer weekend forecast

Dangerously cold temperatures Thursday morning, with wind chills in the 15 to 30 below range, were to blame for some school delays in the area.
The following districts delayed the start of classes by two hours: Black River Falls, Melrose-Mindoro, Sparta and Tomah.
You have free articles remaining.
Thursday's high temperature is only expected to be in the teens, but highs in the 30s are forecast Friday, with temperatures near 40 Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Forest Hills Golf Course
Main Street in La Crosse
North Woods International School
Mississippi River
Forest Hills Golf Course
Veterans Freedom Park
Downtown La Crosse
Forest Hills Golf Course
Cass Street in La Crosse
Poage Park
La Crosse YMCA
State Street in La Crosse
Downtown La Crosse
Mount La Crosse
To learn more about Rotary Lights, click here.