Bitter cold causes several La Crosse area schools to delay classes; warmer weekend forecast
0 comments

Bitter cold causes several La Crosse area schools to delay classes; warmer weekend forecast

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dangerously cold temperatures Thursday morning, with wind chills in the 15 to 30 below range, were to blame for some school delays in the area.

The following districts delayed the start of classes by two hours: Black River Falls, Melrose-Mindoro, Sparta and Tomah.

Thursday's high temperature is only expected to be in the teens, but highs in the 30s are forecast Friday, with temperatures near 40 Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

+14 Photos: Winter scenes from around the La Crosse area
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News