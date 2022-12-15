Bivalent booster uptake minimal, Gundersen expert emphasizes keeping up with shots

The COVID bivalent booster is now approved for babies and toddlers, but with a negligible number of grade school-aged youth having received the shot, the uptake may be minimal.

In mid October the FDA and CDC expanded eligibility for the new booster, designed to target the original strains of the coronavirus and the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants, to those 5 and up. Two months later, only around 3.8% of Wisconsinites 5 to 11 have received the updated booster. The percentage of those in the same group who received the initial two doses of either the original Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is also low, at 28% statewide.

While subsequent doses of the pre-bivalent vaccine were more in demand for teens and adults, the newest booster has only been administered to between 5.5 to 43% of age groups 12 and up, with the lowest interest in those 18 to 24 and greatest in seniors over 65.

The bivalent booster was initially approved based on data from earlier studies on omicron-focused boosters from Pfizer and Moderna which proved successful in enhancing protection of the earlier omicron strains. The formulas were adjusted to target BA.4 and BA.5 and released pre-trial to get ahead of cold and flu season. Of note, the yearly incarnation of the flu shot is made without a new human trial each time.

Earlier this month, the CDC shared the results of a human study, conducted with around 360,000 persons between Sept. 14 and Oct. 11, which found the bivalent booster did offer more protection than the initial mRNA series, and the first two monovalent boosters, with a relative effectiveness ranging from around 30 to 56%, depending on the age group.

COVID and vaccine burnout, ease of access for some, belief the disease is less problematic for youth, and, though to a lesser extent, questions about the absence -- at the time of its EUA for adults on Sept. 1 -- of a human study of the bivalent booster may explain why fewer are clamoring for the shots.

"I think there are a number of reasons uptake has been slow," says Dr. Raj Naik, pediatrician and vaccine expert at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. "People are fatigued with the pandemic and trying to move past it, even if the pandemic isn't ready to move on."

The highest rate of vaccination is among the elderly, and with the initial rollout of shots two years ago there was a push to make them readily available. The shots were brought directly to nursing homes in many cases, requiring no travel on the part of residents. There were also awareness campaigns about the original vaccine, with the bivalent booster receiving far less media coverage and a lesser amount of publicity from health officials.

The country lacks the same infrastructure as in winter 2020/2021, a disservice as "there is a 12-fold reduction in deaths" among elderly who receive the bivalent booster, Naik says.

Among the youth population, Naik is emphasizing the importance of getting the many who haven't had them their first doses. At this point, the majority of children don't even qualify for the bivalent booster as they haven't even started the series.

"People are still attached to the narrative that COVID infection is not that big of a deal in the younger population," says Naik. While it may be less dangerous initially for those who do contract COVID, the repercussions may last.

"We are ignoring long COVID," Naik says, noting little children may not be able to identify and explain chronic symptoms. Of particular concern is long COVID's potential effects on the brain, such as chronic fatigue, mental fogginess, anxiety and depression.

There have been no safety signals with COVID vaccines, and Naik is doubtful the CDC's release of real-world evidence will have much bearing on uptake. `

"People have good questions and they have a variety of reasons for their hesitancy," Naik says. "It really is our responsibility (as health care professionals) to address those honestly."

Another point of hesitancy for some is the efficacy of the vaccines, with beliefs that vaccinated people can still get COVID, so what's the point? Breakthrough infections are possible, but severity of symptoms are greatly diminished. In Wisconsin alone, per a Oct. 7 report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in 2021, COVID vaccines prevented 12,900 coronavirus related hospitalizations and over 6,100 deaths among Medicaid beneficiaries. The cohort was 487,000.

"I think that sometimes we're letting perfect, or the desire for perfection, get in the way of good. We have to be honest about what vaccines can do and what they cannot do, and they certainly can help prevent death, severe disease and long COVID," Naik says.

"What is somewhat disappointing is that it's they're not as good at preventing infection as we would like, and they're not lasting as long as we would like. But (we shouldn't) just focus on that and assume that this is a black and white issue, that there's no benefit," Naik continues. "That's not dissimilar to flu vaccine -- the effectiveness is between 35 to 65% in typical years -- but that doesn't mean it won't help prevent hospitalizations or severe illness or death."

Understanding the guidelines

Children age 6 months to 5 who completed a Moderna primary series are eligible to receive a Moderna bivalent booster two months after their second of the initial two shot series.

Youth 6 months to 4 who are currently completing a Pfizer primary series will receive the bivalent vaccine as their third primary dose. Those who had the initial shots and first booster (non-Bivalent) are not currently eligible for the bivalent shot, with the CDC and FDA to provide updated parameters early next year.

The qualifications can be confusing, and Naik recommends visiting the relevant CDC webpage at shorturl.at/lsGMO. Gundersen patients will also be contacted through MyChart when they are due for a shot.

Mayo Clinic Health System patients can schedule an appointment via Patient Online Services or calling their local primary care appointment office. Appointments are expected to start the week of Jan. 13, pending arrival of supply.

