Black River Falls boy appears in commercial, runs on field at Super Bowl

The hard part, Cassandra said, was keeping the whole thing a secret from Braylon, friends and family for several weeks after official notification from the Packers. His parents kept telling their son that he must have only been a finalist.

Meanwhile, Cassandra, a Minnesota Vikings fan, found herself secretly pulling for the Packers to make it to the Super Bowl so the trip would be even more special for her son, whose allegiance is clear. “The Packers are my favorite team. They always have been and always will be,” he said.

On Jan. 23, the family finally got the go-ahead to break their silence, so they created a ruse to get Braylon to join the whole family in the living room while Taylor supposedly filmed the crew singing along with Cassandra’s father for a church event. At some point, the family played a video on their TV that was created by the Packers for Braylon.

The boy’s eyes widen and he exudes disbelief as Packers star running back Aaron Jones, standing in front of the team’s four Lombardi trophies, addresses him: “Hey, what’s up, Braylon?” and proceeds to tell him he has had been selected to be in the commercial.

“I’m going to the Super Bowl?” an astonished Braylon asks, prompting his dad to nudge him and declare, “You’re going.”