ALTOONA, Wis. — Black River Falls police Chief Kelly Bakken has been offered the Altoona Police Department’s top job.
According to a news release from the city of Altoona:
Bakken received a conditional offer to become Altoona chief Thursday after the city’s Police and Fire Commission met following a meet-and-greet for the community with the five finalists for the position.
The offer is conditioned on a satisfactory background check, physical and on agreeing to terms of employment.
Bakken earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Upper Iowa University. She began her career in public safety as a deputy sheriff jail officer for the St. Croix County sheriff’s office.
Before being appointed as chief in Black River Falls, Bakken held positions as patrol officer, detective, patrol and investigations captain. Her longest tenure was with the Jackson County sheriff’s office, from 2010 to 2017.
If hired, Bakken would replace former police Chief Jesse James, who resigned after being elected to the 68th District seat in the state Assembly.
