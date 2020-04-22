You are the owner of this article.
Black River Falls fire chief to retire in May
Black River Falls fire chief to retire in May

Black River Falls Fire Chief Steve Schreiber

Schrieber

Black River Falls Fire Chief Steve Schreiber announced this week that he will retire May 15 after 40 years in emergency services.

Schreiber became a volunteer firefighter after graduating high school in 1980 and became fire chief in 2003.

He has also served as a first responder, emergency medical services director, police officer and emergency medical technician throughout his career.

"I never thought this day would come and am still finding it very hard to believe that it has," Schreiber said. "I am excited about my impending retirement, but the decision is bittersweet as well."

Schreiber thanked the Black River Falls community for their support and said he was happy and proud to be a part of the fire service.

