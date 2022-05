Black River Falls High School Class of 2022

Black River Falls Graduation will take place on Friday at 6 p.m. It will be an outdoor ceremony at Tiger Stadium, weather permitting.

Black River Falls High School no longer ranks students by GPA and, therefore, does not have a traditional Valedictorian and Salutatorian. Instead, the school recognizes students through a Laude Honors System and is thrilled to be able to recognize 39 graduates under one of the three Laude levels - Cum Laude (With Honors), Magna Cum Laude (With Great Honor), and Summa Cum Laude (With Highest Honor).