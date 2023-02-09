A video circulating on Facebook has led to a Black River Falls School District staffer being placed on administrative leave.

In the nine-second clip, in which the camera is aimed at the ceiling, a woman, confirmed to be an aide at the Black River Falls High School, can be heard saying to a student, “I don’t care if you get a D-minus. You’re Native, right? Collect your check, you don’t have to give two (expletives) about your future, so why should I care?”

A relative of the student, who, according to the post, is a high school student and member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, shared the video on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, with over 100 comments as of Thursday morning. The Tribune confirmed the student recorded the video.

The Black River Falls School District Wednesday early evening posted the following to its Facebook page:

“Hello families, I wanted to reach out to let you know that the District is aware of a video that has been posted to social media containing racially insensitive and inappropriate comments directed at our Native students. We are currently investigating this matter and will address the matter as appropriate.

"Please know that the statements made in the video in no way represent the views or beliefs of the SDBRF. We are deeply sorry that this has happened and we are committed to the success of all our students and expect all staff members to uphold that commitment each and every day.”

Shelly Severson, superintendent for the School District of Black River Falls, told the Tribune Thursday morning the aide has been placed on administrative leave.

