Friday’s football game between the Wisconsin Dells Chiefs and the Black River Falls Tigers will also mark Ho-Chunk Appreciation Night.
Set for 6:30 p.m. at Black River Falls High School, the event will feature double ball and lacrosse demonstrations, traditional food, the presentation of the Flag Song, a welcome by Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle, and a halftime dance exhibition including students from both schools.
The football teams will also wear helmets with new decals designed by the Ho-Chunk language classes.
This is also homecoming week at Black River Falls.
