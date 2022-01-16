Black River Memorial Hospital CEO to retire

After 40 years at Black River Memorial Hospital, CEO Mary Beth White-Jacobs announced plans to retire.

In an announcement to the hospital board of directors, White-Jacobs stated she will retire on her 40th work anniversary at BRMH on July 1, 2022.

White-Jacobs was hired by BRMH as a graduate nurse to work in the Medical/Surgical department in July 1982 where she cross-trained to Obstetrics (OB) becoming the OB Head Nurse in 1986. She stayed in that position for seven years then advanced to manage both the Obstetrics department and the Medical/Surgical unit. In 1997, White-Jacobs was promoted to the position of vice president of patient care services and in 2013, was selected to lead the hospital as chief executive officer.

White-Jacobs stated, “It has been my honor and privilege to serve Black River Memorial Hospital and our communities. As I look forward to this next chapter in my life journey, I am confident the exceptional guidance of our Board of Directors and the support of our team will ensure the new CEO will continue our commitment to ‘Serving You with Excellence’ into the future.”

The Board of Directors has already begun the process of recruiting a new CEO. A candidate is expected to be selected by early summer.

