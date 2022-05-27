Blair Taylor High School Class of 2022

Blair-Taylor High School will hold graduation Saturday, May 28 at the high school.
Graduates are Jacob Robert Baker, Colton Jeffrey Bautch, Harley Allen James Beam, Grace Berry, Daniel John Bjorge, Eric John Bluem, Lou Pauline Castrique, Estelle Louise Cudok, Jason Marshall Doerr, Joanna Marie Doerr, Hilary M Eddy, Hannah Elaine Eveland, Marissa Ann Ewing, Cain Carl Fremstad, John D. Hammes, Trentan Herb, Ole Heuer, Alexxis Jordyn Howe, Aiden Huseboe, Layna Janzen, Leah Kidd.
Grace Janelle Kling, Bryce Knutson, Bethani Kohel, Caden William Kruse, Daniel Glen Lambright, Colton Jon Lejcher, Lydia Marie McConnell, Nuriza Momunova, Kyle Obieglo, Isaac Payne, Hailey Sky Petersen, Julia Salvio Noguchi, Madyson Claire Schultz, Alex Ray Shefelbine, Brayton Stalheim, Paige Marie Subra, Elijah Swenson, Chloe Christine Syverson, Shayla Marie Syverson, Jeremy Charles Truschka, Chloe Jo Wagner, Andrew Jason Waldera, Josie Anne Marie Waldera, Isaiah Parker Washington.
