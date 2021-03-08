 Skip to main content
Blair-Taylor to celebrate Cereal Challenge
Blair-Taylor to celebrate Cereal Challenge

It's National School Breakfast Week, and students and staff in the Blair-Taylor School District have a celebration planned Tuesday. 

They participated in the Domino Cereal Challenge and have collecting cereal boxes "to be set up in a line in domino fashion throughout our school while the students cheer on," said Kim Tenneson, food service director for the district.

They have collected more than 1,000 boxes of cereal in two weeks. The cereal will then be donated to local food pantries.

"This event was inspired by a Facebook post," Tenneson said. "A friend, Jean Stenberg, posted a video on FB of a Michigan school doing the cereal domino line. As soon as I viewed it, I knew we had to try it.

"It is a great way to add excitement to our community, teach the students a lesson in kindness of giving and helping out our community by filling the pantries."

In addition to this being National School Breakfast Week, Sunday was National Cereal Day. 

 

Kim Tenneson, school food services director

Quote
