{{featured_button_text}}

Gundersen Health System will host its annual "Wrapping the Community in Warmth" blanket drive starting this week and running through Dec. 13.

The event helps local organizations throughout the tri-state region, including the Salvation Army, New Horizons, Place of Grace, La Crosse County Human Services, Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp., St. Clare Health Mission and Bluff County Family Resources, among others.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Blankets, store-bought or handmade, can be dropped off at the La Crosse Gundersen Clinic or Hospital Lobby, 1836 South Ave., the East Building Lobby, the Onalaska Clinic and Onalaska Support Services Building Lobby, as well as regional locations.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.