Gundersen Health System will host its annual "Wrapping the Community in Warmth" blanket drive starting this week and running through Dec. 13.
The event helps local organizations throughout the tri-state region, including the Salvation Army, New Horizons, Place of Grace, La Crosse County Human Services, Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp., St. Clare Health Mission and Bluff County Family Resources, among others.
Blankets, store-bought or handmade, can be dropped off at the La Crosse Gundersen Clinic or Hospital Lobby, 1836 South Ave., the East Building Lobby, the Onalaska Clinic and Onalaska Support Services Building Lobby, as well as regional locations.
