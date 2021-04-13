Blia Xiong celebrates 30 years as an interpreter at Gundersen amid Hmong Heritage Month

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the liaison -- Xiong jokes she is the "meat and cheese" in the patient/doctor sandwich -- Xiong finds herself in a sensitive and challenging position. Patients at times feel judgment or misunderstood, she says, and she is careful not to "take sides." Whether the discussion involves diagnosis, medications, treatments or care instructions, Xiong must provide the most accurate interpretation possible from both parties, as the health of the patient depends on it.

Complicating her role is the absence of a Hmong word for some medical terminology, and in such circumstances Xiong needs to clearly convey the meaning of the English term. The coronavirus crisis has proven a whole other predicament, with most medical appointments, for a period, conducted virtually. Rather than sitting beside the patient, Xiong had to interpret over the phone, which was less than ideal for providers and patients.

"It was frustrating for them. They miss seeing us, but it was safer for everyone," Xiong says.

With such a vital role, Xiong feels great responsibility but also finds great joy in her career, finding she is constantly learning from those around her. She adores the people she works with -- her fellow interpreters, the clinicians, the patients -- and the respect and gratitude is mutual.