Blia Xiong celebrates 30 years as an interpreter at Gundersen amid Hmong Heritage Month

This April holds special significance for Blia Xiong, marking both Hmong Heritage Month and her 30th year at Gundersen Health System, serving as an interpreter for those who speak her native language.
Xiong, 57, and a Holmen resident, was born in Laos and still grasping the English language when she crossed the continent to live in the Midwest as a teen, first living in Michigan.
While she is bilingual and now fluent in both vernaculars, other area members of the Hmong community, especially those who immigrated or are elders, struggle with speaking and comprehending of English, a source of frustration and isolation.
"I was interested in helping my people," Xiong says of becoming an interpreter, one of three currently working at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
At the hospital, Xiong sits in on appointments in any department where she is needed, helping relay information between physician and patient. It is a service that didn't exist when Xiong was younger, but one that is greatly appreciated.
"They say, 'I would not know what to do without you,'" Xiong says of the interpreter team.
Many people feel uneasy in a clinical setting, especially if they have health concerns, and for most medical terminology is unfamiliar and difficult to understand. Adding in a language barrier and cultural differences, Hmong individuals often "feel nervous and afraid," Xiong says. Patients requiring surgery, she notes, are often especially frightened and in need of reassurance.
As the liaison -- Xiong jokes she is the "meat and cheese" in the patient/doctor sandwich -- Xiong finds herself in a sensitive and challenging position. Patients at times feel judgment or misunderstood, she says, and she is careful not to "take sides." Whether the discussion involves diagnosis, medications, treatments or care instructions, Xiong must provide the most accurate interpretation possible from both parties, as the health of the patient depends on it.
Complicating her role is the absence of a Hmong word for some medical terminology, and in such circumstances Xiong needs to clearly convey the meaning of the English term. The coronavirus crisis has proven a whole other predicament, with most medical appointments, for a period, conducted virtually. Rather than sitting beside the patient, Xiong had to interpret over the phone, which was less than ideal for providers and patients.
"It was frustrating for them. They miss seeing us, but it was safer for everyone," Xiong says.
With such a vital role, Xiong feels great responsibility but also finds great joy in her career, finding she is constantly learning from those around her. She adores the people she works with -- her fellow interpreters, the clinicians, the patients -- and the respect and gratitude is mutual.
"I want the Hmong community to know I'm here to help them and I want them to feel good about themselves when they come to the clinic," Xiong says. "I think they are more comfortable when they have someone who speaks their language."
Xiong has great pride in her culture and, in a non-pandemic year, would be commemorating Hmong Heritage Month with other members of the community, dressing in traditional clothing, sharing stories, dancing and enjoying traditional foods.
"We usually like to celebrate and talk about our lives," Xiong says.
Hmong Heritage Month comes once a year, but every day Xiong uplifts her community through her work, helping youth, adults and the elderly feel heard and conveying crucial messaging so they can feel empowered about their medical care.
"I love seeing everyone," Xiong says. ""I'm here for them to support them."
