The road up to Grandad Bluff will be temporarily closed Wednesday.
Bliss Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for tree removal and trimming by the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.
City government reporter
Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.
