Bliss Road set for temporary closure
Bliss Road set for temporary closure

  • Updated
traffic cone

Barring any delay due to weather, Bliss Road will be closed to vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic, beginning at 6:30 am, on Tuesday, August 10.

It will be reopened, upon completion, no later than Thursday, August 12, at 3 pm., according to a notice from the city Street Department.

This closure is required for road repair, line painting, and culvert maintenance. The road will be open to emergency response vehicles if the need arises.

Contact the Street Department at 608-789-7340 with questions.

