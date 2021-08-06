Bliss Road set for temporary closure

Barring any delay due to weather, Bliss Road will be closed to vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic, beginning at 6:30 am, on Tuesday, August 10.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It will be reopened, upon completion, no later than Thursday, August 12, at 3 pm., according to a notice from the city Street Department.

This closure is required for road repair, line painting, and culvert maintenance. The road will be open to emergency response vehicles if the need arises.

Contact the Street Department at 608-789-7340 with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0