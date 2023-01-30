Blood donations are needed for those at the highest medical risk

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion when suffering a traumatic injury, needing an organ transplant, or delivering a new baby.

But what many may not know is that, according to the American Red Cross and American Cancer Society, a quarter of the nation's donated blood supply helps those suffering from cancer.

"Blood donations save the lives of many, including those who we see on a daily basis," says Anna Jones, M.D., hematology and oncology, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "You can have cancer patients where just their cancer itself causes blood loss. There are those cancers where people bleed often, like colon cancers or stomach cancers. Leukemias, lymphomas and multiple myeloma are all diseases that are blood cancers.. When that happens, the bone marrow actually gets crowded out by cancer cells so they're actually not able to produce blood."

According to Dr. Jones, several cancer treatments have a need for blood transfusions:

• Surgery to treat cancer may lead to blood loss and a need for red blood cell or platelet transfusions.

• Most chemotherapy drugs affect cells in the bone marrow. This commonly leads to low blood cell counts, and can sometimes put a person at risk for life-threatening infections or bleeding.

• When radiation is used to treat a large area of the bones, it can affect the bone marrow and lead to low blood cell counts.

• Bone marrow transplant or peripheral blood stem cell transplant patients get large doses of chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy. This destroys the blood-making cells in the bone marrow. These patients often have very low blood cell counts after the procedure and need transfusions.

"I think people often think about blood transfusions being just pure red blood cells," explains Dr. Jones. "But cancer patients also need platelets to help stop bleeding or to decrease the risk of bleeding — especially because they can be fragile, they can be at risk for falls and other types of issues."

Blood supply shortages have a disproportionate effect on people with cancer. Approximately five units of blood are needed for every patient with cancer, yet only 3% of people in the U.S. give blood.

"We can give people a lot of manufactured products, medications and fluids, but we cannot manufacture blood," says Dr. Jones. "Unfortunately, there have been times around the country where patients haven’t been given full units of platelets because there's just not enough. This can cause cancer patients a delay in their treatment. We never want that to happen if we can avoid it."

One in seven patients entering a hospital will require a blood transfusion. With blood donations needed every day of the year, Dr. Jones urges all who can to search out area blood drives and take time to donate.

"Blood is something that we rely on the community to be able to give to our patients. The need for blood is huge. Almost anybody can donate. Every unit helps, and it's for our loved ones who are living with a horrible diagnosis every day. This is one thing you can do to make their life a little bit easier."

January is National Blood Donor Month. If you are eligible to donate blood or have questions about blood donation, you can contact:

• The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program at 507-284-4475

• La Crosse Blood Donation Center at 877-232-4376

• American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

