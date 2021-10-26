Blood drive being held in honor of local cancer patient, donations to help community members

With a national shortage in blood, donation drives are ramping up and Mayo Clinic Health System is partaking in the action, with its upcoming three-day event honoring a community member with multiple myeloma.

Tara Molling was diagnosed with the cancer in May 2021, and during her treatment relied on blood transfusions. This week, she will undergo a stem cell transplant, and may again be the beneficiary of donor blood.

Mayo staff and community members are invited to donate blood to aid patients like Tara this week and next. "Turn a new leaf, fall into giving" blood drives will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday in the Marycrest Auditorium at Mayo, 700 West Ave. A third drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Mayo in Onalaska, 191 Theater Road. Blood draws will be conducted by Versiti, and all donations will stay local to benefit area patients.

"There is a need, and there are so many people willing -- they just have to be asked and have a little push," Tara says.

Tara's diagnosis of multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in the plasma cells, was a shock, with the hardest part, she says, bringing her teen daughter and son into the room to tell them she had cancer. At diagnosis, Tara's hemoglobin was six grams per deciliter -- for woman, a normal number is 12 to 15.5 grams -- and she required two units of donor blood.

Tara has been undergoing her cancer treatment at Mayo in La Crosse, and, following collection of her own blood-forming stem cells last week was scheduled to undergo an autologous stem cell transplant at Mayo in Rochester on Oct. 26. If her hemoglobin drops below seven, she will require additional donor blood.

During her cancer journey, people have asked the Molling family how they can help. While the prayers are greatly appreciated, Tara wanted any assistance to go towards patients community wide.

"There is a need for blood. I've benefited from it, and there are many, many others that need blood," Tara says. "That's why I'm hoping to get people out to help many, not just me."

Tara says she has been overwhelmed by the support from friends, family, neighbors and healthcare staff during the last six months, and is hopeful for a large turnout at the blood drives.

"Between the letters, the cards, the gifts, prayers -- I just feel so very blessed. I'm so very thankful," Tara says.

For those newly diagnosed or coping with cancer themselves, Tara urges seeking out support and asking questions.

Tara, an executive oncology specialist at Janssen Biotech, and her husband, Mayo family medicine physician Dr. Paul Molling, both work in health but she recognizes not everyone is so fortunate to have knowledge of and access to medical terminology and information.

"Find people who understand the verbage or a patient advocate who can help explain what they are telling you and absorb it all and put all the pieces together (so you can) give it a great fight," Tara says.

To register for the "Turn a new leaf, fall into giving" blood drives, call 877-232-4376 or visit https://bit.ly/mayooct28 for a Thursday appointment; https://bit.ly/mayooct29 for a Friday appointment; or https://bit.ly/mayonov2 for a Tuesday appointment.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

