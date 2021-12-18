Blood drive being held in honor of local cancer patient, holiday season

Last October, Mayo Clinic Health System hosted a blood drive in honor of local cancer patient Tara Molling. With Molling now recovering from her stem cell transplant, another drive is being held to celebrate the season of giving and support patients like her.

The drive, again hosted by Mayo and conducted by Versiti Blood Center, will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Radisson Hotel Ballroom, 200 Second St. S. Donors will receive a $10 e-gift card and be entered in Versiti's "Drive to Save Lives" sweepstakes for a chance to win an SUV.

Molling, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in the blood cells, in May 2021 relied on blood transfusions during her treatment, and this fall underwent a stem cell transplant at Mayo Rochester.

This week, Molling provided an update on her health, sharing, "I am happy to report that I am doing well since arriving home post-transplant. I have been home almost a month now and am so very thankful to still be feeling good and gaining my strength back."

Molling will have her 100 day post-transplant check-up, with blood work and a bone marrow biopsy, on Feb. 1 and is "pray(ing) for remission."

"I have so very much to be thankful for this holiday season as it has been a year that has tested (everyone) like no other," Molling said. "Thank you again to all of you that have been there for me and our family through this journey in so many different ways."

Demand for blood is high, and Molling encourages "anybody that is interested in giving one more gift to our community for the holiday" to donate. To register, visit bit.ly/givebackdec22 or call 877-232-4376.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

