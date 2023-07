In partnership with the American Red Cross, the Rivoli Theater in downtown La Crosse will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 7.

Donors will receive free movie passes to one of the films currently showing, including summertime favorite "Jaws."

To schedule an appointment, find the Rivoli blood drive's event page on the Red Cross website. Go to www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive, search zip code 54601 and scroll down to the listings for July 7.