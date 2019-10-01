The American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 21 North Hill St., La Crescent.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcross.org and enter the location tag "lacrescentmn."
The Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin will also host three blood drives, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9 at Logistics Health Inc. and Kaplan Professional Education, 332 Front St., La Crosse and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 18 at Sparta High School, 506 Black River St., Sparta.
Donors can schedule an appointment by calling 1-877-232-4376 or visiting versiti.org/wisconsin.
