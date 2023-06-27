The American Red Cross wants to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in hospitals across the country.

There has been a shortfall in blood donations in recent weeks, and the upcoming holiday could put a further strain on donations, as millions celebrate with family vacations and other seasonal activities. Donors of all blood types, especially those with type B negative or O negative blood as well as platelet donors, are needed to make an appointment to give now to ensure blood remains available for patients this summer.

To encourage blood donations, the Red Cross is offering the following to those who come to give in the coming weeks:

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through June 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give in June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at www.RedCrossBlood.org/June

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma July 1-11 will receive an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. Details are available at

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Crawford County

July 10: Prairie du Chien: 11 a.m.—5 p.m., July 10, Prairie du Chien City Hall, 214 E Blackhawk Ave

July 21: noon to 5 p.m., Wauzeka Village Hall, 213 E Front St

Jackson County

June 29: noon to 5 p.m., Lincoln High School, 124 S School St, Alma Center

July 19: noon to 5 p.m., Lunda Community Center, 405 State Hwy 54, Black River Falls

La Crosse County

July 12: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Bangor High School, 700 10th St. Bangor

July 7: noon to 5 p.m., Stoney Creek Lodge, 3060 South Kinney Road, Onalaska

July 20: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Luther High School, 1501 Wilson, Onalaska

July 20: 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., River of Life Church, River of Life Assembly of God, 1214 Cty Rd PH, Onalaska

City of La Crosse

June 26: 11:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

June 26: 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., St Joseph Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St.

June 27: 11:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

June 28: 11:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

June 30:: 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

July 1: 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

July 3: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Avenue

July 3:11:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

July 3: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran School, 803 St. Paul Street

July 4: 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

July 5: 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

July 6: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Avenue

July 7: 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

July 8: 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

July 10: 11:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

July 11: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., University of WI La Crosse Student Union, 521 East Avenue N

July 11: 11:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

July 12: 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

July 13: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Red Cross Scenic Bluffs Chapter, 2927 Losey Blvd South

July 14: 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

July 15: 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

July 17: 11:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

July 18: 7 a.m. to noon, Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Avenue

July 18 11:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

July 19: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Avenue

July 19: 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

July 21: 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16

July 21 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Black River Beach Community Center, 1433 Rose St.

July 21 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valley View Mall, 3800 State Rd 16

Monroe County

June 30: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Bldg 50, Bldg. 50 South O St. Fort McCoy

July 13: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Barney Community Center, 1000 E Montgomery St., Sparta

July 17: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Toro Company, 200 Sime Ave. Tomah

Vernon County

June 28: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., La Farge Community Center, 202 North State St., La Farge

July 14: 8 a.m. to noon, Peace Lutheran Church, 112 East Center St., Readstown

June 26: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., St Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church, 303 N Main St., Stoddard