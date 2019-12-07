Blossom the donkey attracts smiles, funds for Salvation Army

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Blossom wasn't the only barnyard beauty to lend its furry face for philanthropy this week. On Wednesday, a horse excited customers at the same location.

"The appearances this year came about just by members of our community reaching out to us and expressing interest in ringing bells with their animals," says Alex Riley, media relations and volunteer coordinator for The Salvation Army of La Crosse. "The idea came about since they noticed that the public is more likely to donate to the kettle if there's a child ringing bells, or a group of dogs in Christmas costumes. So these individuals asked themselves, 'Why not a horse ringing bells? Why not a donkey?'"

The Red Kettle Campaign, which has set its 2019 goal at $850,000, an amount it not only met but exceeded in 2018, funds about one third of the Salvation Army of La Crosse's annual budget. Included in the budget are the Emergency Shelter, Feed the Kids, Meal Program, and the Angel Giving Tree program, which provides new clothing for 1,000 area children. As of this week, the campaign is at about a third of its target.

"At first glance, 30 percent might not seem as promising. However, if you compare that to where we were on this date last year we're much farther ahead in our fundraising efforts, which we achieved at the end of the 2018 campaign," Riley said.