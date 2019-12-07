Blossom the donkey attracts smiles, funds for Salvation Army

Blossom had a long face Saturday morning, but it wasn't due to a bad mood. Indeed, the bell-festooned donkey was basking in both sunlight and attention while raking in the dollars outside Farm and Fleet.
The 15-year-old docile donkey wasn't collecting dollar bills for bales of hay, however, but raising funds on behalf of the Salvation Army. Stationed near Viterbo student bell ringers Ahna Henrickson and Tanner Alix, the Packers-colored-legging-clad, Christmas-light-adorned donkey was certainly a sight to behold, delighting shoppers and encouraging them to drop more than a pretty penny in the Red Kettle.
"Ever since they got here it's been picking up," Henrickson said of donations.
Blossom's Red Kettle Campaign debut was thanks to owners Martha and John Hovre of Galesville and the mission of Jack the Bible Donkey, a Kansas-based altruistic animal. Jack's owners, Yvonne and Denny Kay, called for a "Day of the Donkey," Martha says, urging owners in every state to bring their donkey to a Red Kettle site.
"Everyone loves a donkey," says Martha, who notes Blossom is a frequent patron of Christ is Lord Free Lutheran Church, where she plays a key role in the Christmas nativity scene. "Especially a Green Bay Packers one."
"There's a lot of smiles," John noted. "People come out of the store and look and it's 'Oh!'"
Blossom wasn't the only barnyard beauty to lend its furry face for philanthropy this week. On Wednesday, a horse excited customers at the same location.
"The appearances this year came about just by members of our community reaching out to us and expressing interest in ringing bells with their animals," says Alex Riley, media relations and volunteer coordinator for The Salvation Army of La Crosse. "The idea came about since they noticed that the public is more likely to donate to the kettle if there's a child ringing bells, or a group of dogs in Christmas costumes. So these individuals asked themselves, 'Why not a horse ringing bells? Why not a donkey?'"
The Red Kettle Campaign, which has set its 2019 goal at $850,000, an amount it not only met but exceeded in 2018, funds about one third of the Salvation Army of La Crosse's annual budget. Included in the budget are the Emergency Shelter, Feed the Kids, Meal Program, and the Angel Giving Tree program, which provides new clothing for 1,000 area children. As of this week, the campaign is at about a third of its target.
"At first glance, 30 percent might not seem as promising. However, if you compare that to where we were on this date last year we're much farther ahead in our fundraising efforts, which we achieved at the end of the 2018 campaign," Riley said.
Last year, volunteers put in more than 8,000 hours on behalf of the Red Kettle Campaign, with nearly 3,900 hours logged thus far this season.
While there are still three weeks of bell ringing left, the closings of former Red Kettle sites Shopko, Stamp N Hand and Gander Mountain have resulted in a reduction in hours. Chipping in have been special volunteers including Onalaska Police Chief Charles Ashbeck, Onalaska Fire Chief Bill Hayes, La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam and La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron, who raised more than $1,360 during a "Battle of the Chiefs" event Dec. 4. Kudron brought in the highest sum at $512.64.
Whether Blossom outraised the police chief is yet to be known, but Farm and Fleet shopper Sam Wolff noted, "It's a good way to get some people over here, for sure."
Stocking up at the store with husband John and daughter Maisy, almost 3, the family was surprised but charmed to see a donkey stationed outside the entrance. With the help of John and Martha, little Maisy perched on Blossom's back for a photo, smiling wide and describing the "horsey" as soft.
While Saturday was Blossom's sole fundraising shift for the Salvation Army this season, other noteworthy faces will take a turn ringing bills in the coming days. La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and Onalaska Mayor Joe Chilsen will compete for donations Dec. 12, and the Riverfest Commodores and First Mates will man the kettle Dec. 16 at Valley View Mall.
Shifts for bell ringing are available between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 24. To register for a volunteer shift, or to donate to the Red Kettle Campaign, visit SAlacrosse.org.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.