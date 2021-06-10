Blue Angels highlight return of Deke Slayton Airfest

It has been seven years since the Deke Slayton Airfest has taken flight, but media coordinator Dave Larsen said it has been worth the wait.

The air show returns with a big roar this weekend when it welcomes the United States Navy Blue Angels to La Crosse as part of their 75th anniversary flight tour. The Blue Angels arrived at the La Crosse Regional Airport Thursday and will perform during Saturday's show that starts at noon.

It will be the first time the Blue Angels have flown over La Crosse since 2014.

"It's a wonderful show they put on with their state-of-the-art military aircraft," Larsen said. "It's something the general public never gets to see unless they come to something like this."

The Blue Angel flight team dates to 1946 and tours across the country to showcase Navy and Marine aviation. Larsen said audiences will see expert pilots operate their aircraft with precision teamwork.

"You're going to see them fly wingtip-to-wingtip 18 inches apart," Larsen said.

Audiences will view the show in a drive-in format. The cost is $75 per vehicle, per day, with a maximum of six occupants. Spectators will be allowed to exit their vehicles, and a food truck will offer concessions.