Blue Angels returning to La Crosse show in 2024

The Deke Slayton Airfest, held annually at the La Crosse Regional Airport, has announced that The United States Navy Blue Angels are coming back for the show June 15-16, 2024.

The Blue Angels informed the show already.

"Normally the Blue Angels would call us in the months leading up to their official announcement," the airfest shared. "They would make sure that the dates were set, and we were ready before they released the 2024 schedule.

"We are now beginning the planning process to put together an entertaining family airshow for June of 2024. The entire Board of Directors are excited about this announcement, and we look forward to the hard work ahead of us."