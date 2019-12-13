Blue Angels to return to La Crosse in 2021
The Blue Angels will fly over La Crosse again in 2021.

Organizers of the Deke Slayton Airfest say the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron will appear June 12-13 at the La Crosse Regional Airport.

The Blue Angels last appeared in La Crosse in 2014.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were scheduled to be in La Crosse in 2015, but that event was canceled because of road and bridge construction that summer on Interstate 90.

Airfest organizers have said in the past that the event will only take place when they are able to book a major show.

For more information, check out the Deke Slayton Airfest Facebook page.

