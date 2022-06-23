Blue Stars Drum & Bugle Corps to hold preview

The La Crosse Blue Stars Drum & Bugle Corps will host a free preview at 7 pm Saturday, June 25, at Logan High School’s Swanson Field.

The show is a sneak preview of its 2022 production "Of War & Peace Call."

This year the Blue Stars are supporting the La Crosse Hunger Task Force and ask everyone bring a nonperishable food item.

People interested in participating in the event can visit www.bluestars.org for additional information and information for the 2022 Tour Season

Founded in 1964, the Blue Stars Drum & Bugle Corps is a nationally recognized nonprofit program dedicated to the development and education of young musicians and visual performing arts students.

The mission of the Blue Stars is to provide educational and performance opportunities in the area of performance arts to help them to develop life skills. Members learn through teamwork, dedication, a strong work ethic, setting goals, and discipline, that success can be achieved both on and off the performance field.

