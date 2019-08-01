The La Crosse Blue Stars Drum and Bugle Corps stands at seventh place heading into the last two weeks of the season.
The Blue Stars will compete in five more shows before reaching the Drum Corps International World Championships, beginning on Aug. 8 in Indianapolis.
This year's Corps is made up of 164 brass, percussion and color guard performers ages 16 to 21 in their production of "Call of the Wild," inspired by the Jack London book of the same name. The Corps is led by Executive Director Brad Furlano and Corps Director Russ Gavin.
For more information on the journey the DCI World Championships, visit the Blue Stars website at www.bluestars.org or the DCI website at www.dci.org.
